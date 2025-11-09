Women's Report: Charlton 2-1 Saints

Southampton FC Women fall to a narrow 2-1 defeat to Barclays Women's Super League 2 leaders Charlton Athletic.

Despite Saints controlling much of the first half, a floated finish from Amalie Thestrup and a curling free-kick from Jodie Hutton sealed the three points for the home side.

Tara Bourne scored in stoppage time at the back post, but it became nothing more than a late consolation.

Ruby-Rae Tucker, who made the assist, returned to the matchday squad following a spell on the sidelines with an injury, as Ellie Hack returned to the starting back-line.

Much of the opening to the first half saw Saints dominate by camping out in Charlton's end of the pitch in a tactical face off at The Valley.

Megan Collett had the first real shot of the game with a far-out strike that dipped just behind the crossbar.

Collett went close with an early sighter. (Photos: Steph Brown)

Chloe Peplow later lined up an opportunity for her own long-range shot from a similar distance, but couldn't find the target this time.

Charlton's first sight of goal was denied by Collett, who dived in the way at the front post.

However, against the run of the first half play, the Addicks broke the stalemate with a lofted attempt from long range that floated into the back of the net from Amalie Thestrup.

At the half-time whistle, Saints were just behind against the league leaders despite dominating the possession.

In the second half, Charlton were able to double their lead with a similarly long-range effort from out of nowhere; after winning a free-kick on the left side of the box, Jodie Hutton swung her delivery all the way into the far corner.

Saints pushed on and Jess Simpson later had her own dead-ball opportunity, but her free-kick was struck straight into the hands of Sophie Whitehouse.

Ellie Brazil spun into space after collecting the ball from Abbie Ferguson, but her final shot was too wide of the post.

In stoppage time, Saints pulled a goal back through Bourne, who was alert and waiting at the back post to push returning substitute Tucker's ball into the net past Whitehouse's legs.

The referee's whistle unfortunately confirmed that Bourne's second goal of the season remained a consolation for Saints, who suffered their first away defeat of the season.

Charlton: Whitehouse (c), Newsham, N'Dow, Pearse (Siber 75'), Bradley, Fitzgerald (Bissell 60'), Hutton, Muya (McAteer 60'), Thestrup (Kenney 75'), Lobato, Flannery.

Subs not used: Pederson, Ross, Barratt, Finlayson, Chime.

Goals: Thestrup (35'), Hutton (55').

Yellow cards: Pearse (46+2'), N'Dow (90+6'), Bradley (90+6').

Saints: Stenson, Collett, Hack, Bourne, Simpson, Peplow (Akpan 60'), Bashford (Palmer 60'), Primus (c) (Edwards 83'), Ferguson (Tucker 83'), Brazil, McAlonie.

Subs not used: Prout, Mott, Goddard, Watts, Roberts.

Goals: Bourne (90+3').

Yellow cards: Bashford (52'), Ferguson (82').

Attendance: TBC.