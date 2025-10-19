Women's Report: Brighton 3-0 Saints

Southampton FC Women put in a spirited performance, but were beaten by some quickfire Brighton goals in the Subway Women's League Cup.

Saints battled well against their Women's Super League opponents, but two goals in the space of three second half minutes put the Group C encounter to bed thanks to Kiko Seike and Fran Kirby, before the Japanese international added a late third in stoppage time.

Simon Parker made some pre-planned changes to his side for the second matchday in the competition, as Ashanti Akpan and Esta Roberts came back in to start in midfield as they did in the opening League Cup outing.

Milly Mott started at right-back, whilst Megan Collett kept her place leading the line up front amid Saints' attacking injury troubles.

Mary Bashford battles with Brighton's Michelle Agyemang. (Photos: Steph Brown)

The hosts, who began the day seventh in the WSL and second in the Group C, started the game with most of the ball and early control at Broadfield Stadium.

Their first real opportunity fell to Marit Auee, as a recycled corner was hooked back into the area but Fran Stenson held the Dutch defender's header under pressure

Saints weren't going to sit back against their top division counterparts though, and they won a corner of their own which caused confusion in the box; Roberts saw a shot blocked as Brighton were pegged in their own defensive third for some time.

The game became a possession battle in midfield for much of the first half, before Rusul Kafaji skewed a shot wide for the hosts after she was picked out in plenty of space by a deep cross from the right.

Michelle Agyemang was next to go close for Brighton, as the Lionesses' EURO 2025 star showed her ability after being kept quiet in the early stages. She shrugged off pressure from Mott and Akpan before firing a low drive from 25 yards that struck the base of Stenson's post.

Up the other end, Collett tried to catch out Sophie Baggaley from distance but to no avail, with little support on a breakaway attack.

The scores remained goalless at the break, however, as Saints stayed strong against Brighton's pressure.

Megan Collett in action against Brighton.

The second half played out like the first, with the hosts in control but Saints standing firm and not backing down; Carla Camacho blazed a shot over from the area, before Marisa Olislagers tested Stenson with a shot from the edge of the box that was tipped over.

Saints had a spell of pressure themselves, forcing corners and keeping Brighton in their own area, but the closes chance came from a dangerous Jess Simpson cross that agonisingly evaded Collett's head.

The deadlock was eventually broken and, although it took until almost the 70th minute, a quickfire double saw the hosts surge into the driving seat.

The first came when Agyemang found Rachel McLauchlan in the area, who produced a clever backheel to tee up substitute Seike for a crashing finish into the roof of the net.

Less than three minutes later, a long ball from defence put Kirby through on goal, who used her experience to delay her shot and lift the ball over Stenson's dive.

The game returned to it's balanced state after the goals, with Brighton settling on their lead as Saints battled until the end.

Isabel Watts, introduced off the bench, tried an audacious effort from just inside the Brighton half after winning the ball with a high press, but she misjudged her connection and didn't trouble Baggaley.

In the closing stages, Brighton substitute Elliana Martin raced through on goal but was denied by Stenson, before the final goal of the game arrived in stoppage time.

A cross into the area ricocheted around and was bundled home by Sieke to add extra gloss to the scoreline for the hosts.

Saints will return after the international break back at St Mary's on Sunday 2nd November, looking to extend their three-game unbeaten run in the league against Nottingham Forest.

Brighton: Baggaley, Kafaji (Minami 63'), Agyemang, Kirby (c) (Gay 87'), Noordam, Carabali, Olislagers (Martin 81'), Camacho (Seike 63'), Auee, McLauchlan (Hayes 81'), Tsunoda.

Subs not used: Nnadozie, Symonds, Rule, Heron.

Goals: Seike (68', 90+4'), Kirby (71')

Saints: Stenson, Mott, Goddard (c), Bourne, Simpson (Hack 86'), Akpan, Bashford, Roberts (Watts 60'), McAlonie, Collett (Udebhulu 86'), Ferguson (Dix Trujillo 86').

Subs not used: Prout.

Attendance: 908