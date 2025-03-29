Women's Report: Blackburn 1-0 Saints

Southampton FC Women suffered a frustrating, narrow defeat against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Blackburn started strong before Saints ended the first half on top, but it was the hosts who broke the deadlock in the second half via a cruel deflection off Jemma Purfield that proved to be the decisive goal.

Marieanne Spacey-Cale made two changes from the goalless draw against Portsmouth a week prior, with Megan Collett fully fit and Vivienne Lia restored to the starting line-up

Saints on the road for their penultimate away game of the season. (Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

On a rare early kick-off, it was the hosts Blackburn who started slightly livelier, with the threat of relegation still a possibility in their end to the season.

A second-minute corner was only half cleared by Saints and fired back into the area by Ellie Hack to the feet of Rachel Dugdale, who skewed her shot wide of the mark in an early scare.

Tia Primmer - an outlet on the right for Blackburn - was next to be played in behind the defence but her shot was saved by Fran Stenson at an ever-tightening angle.

Primmer turned creator for the next opportunity as her cross found Georgia Walters completely free in the box, but her header was wide of the target by some distance.

Saints’ fleeting efforts to get forward in the early stages only came from lofted balls towards Molly Pike and Georgia Mullett that came to no avail.

After Walters blazed over from range, Blackburn lost their momentum and the tide shifted at the half hour mark; neat play from Chloe Peplow and Rachel Rowe in transition led to a shot for Laila Harbert that was blocked on the edge of the area.

Moments later Collett was able to push forward for the first time in the contest, and she produced a dangerous cross that was just out of reach for Lia at the far post.

Another passage of clever build-up ended in Rowe curling an effort over from the edge of the box, with Saints certainly finishing the half on top.

Rachel Rowe battled throughout for Saints.

As the half ticked over into three minutes of stoppage time, Pike had her first shooting chance after Saints progressed through the thirds, but the eventual effort from range lacked the power to trouble Alex Brooks in goal.

In a contrast to the first half, it was Saints who came out of the blocks quickest in the second period, buoyed by a battling run from Rachel Rowe.

The Welsh international surged forwards from her own half as she powered down the right wing and crossed for Mullett, who couldn’t connect fully and skewed her effort off target.

Blackburn soon responded though, as a powerful shot from substitute Maria Edwards was held by Stenson before Primmer hit a low angled shot across goal and narrowly wide.

Better play in midfield from Saints saw Peplow release Mullett with a defence-splitting pass, but the striker opted to square the ball instead of shoot and could only win a corner which came to no avail.

As Saints’ luck going forward appeared to wane, the hosts found some of their own and they broke the deadlock just before the hour when Edwards’ cross was cruelly diverted in off Purfield’s final touch.

There were half-chances for a response in the closing stages - Lia broke through on goal but her early shot was saved before Laila Harbert also found the gloves of Brooks from distance.

Saints’ closest chance came five minutes from time, when substitute Aimee Palmer hit a low, fizzing effort that flew agonisingly the wrong side of the far post.

Blackburn held firm in defence though, and saw the game out to claim a vital win in their fight for survival as Saints’ wait for a return to winning ways continues

Blackburn: Brooks, Luke, Toland (c), Hack, Noble (Dahou 61), Williams, Dugdale, Primmer, Walters (Edwards 46), Johnson (Taylor 87), Newell.

Subs not used: Soper, Crompton, Settle, Clarkson, Davies.

Goals: Purfield (og) 59.

Saints: Stenson, Collett (Peake 46), Mott, Bourne, Purfield (c), Peplow, Harbert, Rowe, Pike, Lia (Palmer 75), Mullett (Dennis 61).

Subs not used: Haaland, Milne.

Referee: Lauren Whiteman.

Attendance: TBC.