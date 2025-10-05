Women's Report: Birmingham 1-2 Saints

Southampton FC Women beat league-leaders Birmingham City 2-1 in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

A first-half tap in from Atlanta Primus and second-half wonder goal by Chloe Peplow secured Saints three points at St. Andrew's Stadium.

Atlanta Primus celebrates her goal. Photos: Getty Images

Saints started the game fighting in their half to restrict Ji So-Yun and Lucy Quinn from getting any early shooting chances.

Birmingham City however then started to test Fran Stenson, but Ellie Brazil equally found opportunities to bring Lucy Thomas off her line.

From an in-swinging Jess Simpson corner, Primus gave Saints an early lead with a well-timed toe poke at the back post.

As The Blues then countered through Veatriki Sarri, Stenson made a strong block as she dropped low to keep the ball out of her net.

Another Simpson corner, this time deep towards Tara Bourne, quickly found the feet of Chloe Peplow whose powerful shot span just wide of the post.

Another important save was made by Stenson in the final stages of the first half to keep the lead.

A mere two minutes into the second half and Chloe Peplow scored an outrageous long-range goal, lobbing Thomas on her goal line.

Saints maintained the pressure and kept the host side rattled.

However, Birmingham City managed to pull a goal back through Ji at the beginning of additional time.

They then had an opportunity to level the score but the long-range effort sailed over the crossbar.

Birmingham: Thomas, Cooke, Holloway, McKenna, Herron (Harris 78'), Crosthwaite (Baker 66'), Quinn (Louis 66'), Cornet (c), Sarri (Hurtre 78'), Mannu (Harrison-Murray 46'), Ji.

Subs not used: Franch, Newell, McGowan, Bance.

Goals: Ji (90+1').

Saints: Stenson, Mott, Bourne, Hack, Collett (Watts 64') , Peplow (Akpan 77'), Bashford, Primus (c) (Goddard 77'), McAlonie, Simpson, Brazil.

Subs not used: Pettit, Ferguson, Roberts, Udebhulu.

Goals: Primus (19'), Peplow (47').