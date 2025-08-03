Women's Report: AFC Wimbledon 2-4 Saints

Southampton FC Women put in a comfortable first half performance against AFC Wimbledon to earn a win in their first pre-season outing of 2025/26.

Simon Parker’s first match in charge saw new forward Emma Harries score a goal and add two assists, as fellow summer signings Kiera Sena, Jess Simpson and Abbie Ferguson also netted for Saints.

Six new Saints started overall in Parker’s first half line-up, including a first start for young goalkeeper Ella Pettit who played the entire game.

In the opening minutes, Jess Simpson fizzed a flurry of corner kicks into the box, but AFC Wimbledon managed to clear.

Emma Harries opened the scoring after just five minutes, however, finishing calmly under the goalkeeper after receiving Atlanta Primus’ through pass down the middle.

Harries then put Wimbledon goalkeeper Rose Kite under pressure again, which forced her to rush out to claim the ball.

It was then the hosts’ turn to attack, with a low shot that Ella Pettit managed to parry wide of the post with a brave advancing save.

Saints came close to doubling the lead as Harries slipped a ball across the face of goal towards Tara Bourne, who slid over the ball, as the resulting shot span just wide from Meg Collett.

Kiera Sena found herself at the back post just in time a few moments later, though, as she tapped home another fizzed ball in from Harries after some neat passing play.

Kiera Sena (right) scored Saints' second. (Photos: Steph Brown)

Atlanta Primus was next to go through on goal, but Kite denied her with a double save.

Not to be kept out for much longer, Saints added a quickfire double to cap off an impressive first half; Harries earned herself a second assist, providing Jess Simpson with a tap-in finish.

Scottish signing Ferguson netted a deserved fourth less than two minutes, arriving at the back post to finish another low delivery.

In the second half, Parker rang the changes and introduced several Academy players into the game, with experienced Amy Goddard and Milly Mott filling in the back-line.

At the hour mark, AFC Wimbledon got one goal back as they capitalised on a misplaced pass in the box, before they added a second when Pettit was beaten and Mott was just unable to make the goal-line clearance.

Saints were soon attacking down the opposite end of the pitch though, forcing Kite to make yet another save as the youngsters looked to finish the second half strongly.

A few comfortable catches from Pettit maintained the scoreline in the closing stages as Saints saw the game out for a win to start their pre-season campaign.

AFC Wimbledon: N/A.

Goals: McLachlan 64, 72.

Yellow Cards: TBC.

Saints (first half): Pettit, Collett, Bourne, Hack, Simpson, Roberts, Bashford, Ferguson, Primus, Sena, Harries.

Saints (second half): Pettit, Matthews, Goddard, Mott, Rawlings, Blumire, Bashford (Roberts 56), Lampard, Chads, Howard-McDonald, Henry.

Subs not used: Stenson.

Goals: Harries 5, Sena 31, Simpson 36, Ferguson 38.

Yellow Cards: Ferguson 35.

Attendance: TBC.