Women's Rachel Rowe selected for EUROs squad

Southampton FC Women's Rachel Rowe has been selected in Wales' history-making squad for this summer's UEFA Women's European Championships.

Cymru have broken new ground as they prepare for a summer in Switzerland, which will be their first ever major tournament after they sealed a dramatic play-off qualification.

Over a two-legged qualifying final, they beat the Republic of Ireland 3-2 and secured their place, as Rowe played the entirety of both legs.

The versatile midfielder has over 70 international caps for her country, and will be aiming to add to that with a major tournament debut in July.

Next stop: Switzerland ✈️



Rachel Rowe is on the plane to #WEURO2025! 🤩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/IrgycQ6Hu9 — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) June 19, 2025

Rhian Wilkinson's side are in Group D, where they will face reigning champions England, as well as France and the Netherlands.

They'll start their campaign against the Netherlands on Saturday 5th July (5pm BST), before facing France on Wednesday 9th July (8pm BST) and finishing the group stage with a home-nation face-off against England on Sunday 13th July (8pm BST).

FIXTURES:

Saturday 5th July

Wales vs Netherlands

Kick-off 5pm BST

Live on BBC

Wednesday 9th July

France vs Wales

Kick-off 8pm BST

Live on ITV

Sunday 13th July

England vs Wales

Kick-off 8pm BST

Live on ITV

Main image: Ashley Crowden/FAW