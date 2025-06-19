Women's Rachel Rowe selected for EUROs squad
Southampton FC Women's Rachel Rowe has been selected in Wales' history-making squad for this summer's UEFA Women's European Championships.
Cymru have broken new ground as they prepare for a summer in Switzerland, which will be their first ever major tournament after they sealed a dramatic play-off qualification.
Over a two-legged qualifying final, they beat the Republic of Ireland 3-2 and secured their place, as Rowe played the entirety of both legs.
The versatile midfielder has over 70 international caps for her country, and will be aiming to add to that with a major tournament debut in July.
Rhian Wilkinson's side are in Group D, where they will face reigning champions England, as well as France and the Netherlands.
They'll start their campaign against the Netherlands on Saturday 5th July (5pm BST), before facing France on Wednesday 9th July (8pm BST) and finishing the group stage with a home-nation face-off against England on Sunday 13th July (8pm BST).
FIXTURES:
Saturday 5th July
Wales vs Netherlands
Kick-off 5pm BST
Live on BBC
Wednesday 9th July
France vs Wales
Kick-off 8pm BST
Live on ITV
Sunday 13th July
England vs Wales
Kick-off 8pm BST
Live on ITV
Main image: Ashley Crowden/FAW