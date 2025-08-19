Published:
Women's Team

Women’s Rachel Rowe departs for Nottingham Forest

Southampton FC Women can confirm that Rachel Rowe has departed the club to join Nottingham Forest on a permanent transfer.

The 32-year-old midfielder departs for a significant undisclosed fee, which has triggered her release clause, to join the Barclays Women's Super League 2 newcomers.

The Welsh international arrived at Saints in June 2024 and made 17 appearances in the 2024/25 season, recording four assists in that time.

Southampton Football Club would like to thank Rachel for her efforts during her time at the club, and we wish her well for the future.

