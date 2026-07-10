Women's Rachel Brown signs new deal

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce that Rachel Brown has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The defender arrived at the club in 2024, and has made 22 appearances so far after battling back from an ACL injury to score her first goal for the club at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

With her current contract set to expire in the summer, Brown has committed her future to the club once more, extending her stay to a third season as a Saint.

On her new deal, the full-back said: "I'm really excited, obviously I've been here for two years now but was injured for a big part of that and the club stuck by me the whole way so I'm grateful to be here to repay that.

"I'm looking forward to being back in with the girls and getting to work in pre-season, and I'm excited to see what we can do this year."