Women’s Purfield, Pike, and Haaland to depart

Southampton FC Women can confirm that three players have departed the club following the expiry of their contracts.

Jemma Purfield, Molly Pike, and Benedicte Haaland all remained in discussions over the summer, but it is now confirmed that they will leave for opportunities elsewhere.

Purfield and Pike both arrived at Saints in the 2023/24 season; full-back Purfield captained the side in the 2024/25 season, made 50 total appearances and scored three goals in her time at the club.

Pike made 51 appearances and scored 13 goals, including a memorable strike against Arsenal in the Women’s League Cup.

Goalkeeper Haaland joined Saints halfway through the 2023/24 campaign and made two appearances, including a south coast derby clean sheet on her club debut in the Women’s League Cup.

Southampton Football Club would like to thank the departing players for their efforts during their time at the club, and we wish them all the best for the future.