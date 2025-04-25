Women's Preview: Sheffield United vs Saints

Southampton FC Women travel to face Sheffield United in their final Barclays Women's Championship away game of the season.

THE MATCH

Sheffield United vs Saints

Barclays Women's Championship

Bramall Lane

Sunday 27th April, 1pm

Ticket information

Saints suffered defeat against the league leaders in their last outing, as London City Lionesses took all three points to strengthen their title bid last week.

Molly Pike was on target with her fifth goal of the season, but it wasn't enough to start a comeback at St Mary's.

The result kept Marieanne Spacey-Cale's side in eighth position in the table, and all-but guaranteed to stay there depending on the final two results of teams around them, as they look to end the season on a positive note with a return to winning ways.

Molly Pike scored for Saints last time out. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Sheffield United's difficult season is still salvageable, with the Blades battling relegation at the foot of the table on just seven points.

They know their task at hand, however, as a win against Saints will see them leapfrog Portsmouth on goal difference before the final day.

The Steel City side have a superior goal difference to their relegation rivals, so can still survive if they win one of their remaining two games and match the result of Portsmouth in the other.

A goalless draw against Blackburn in their last outing ended a four-game losing streak, but the Blades have only won once all season - also against Blackburn - back in October.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Earlier this season, Saints beat Sheffield United 2-0 with a positive display at St Mary's Stadium back in September.

Freya Gregory opened the scoring, before substitute Rianna Dean doubled the lead late on to seal a deserved victory.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Ella Broad

Assistant Referee: Folu Aladelusi

Assistant Referee: Imogen Gates

Fourth Official: Cristiana Hattersley

WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE IN?

Saints will be in their yellow away kit for the final time this campaign.

Hoping for more away day celebrations. (Photo: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for the game are available on Sheffield United's website, and are listed at £10 for Adults, and £5 for Concessions - under-14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Ticket prices include a £1.00 booking fee per ticket and will be issued by following the instructions in the confirmation email - a maximum of 4 tickets per transaction can be purchased.

BUY TICKETS

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Sunday's hosts have also confirmed that they no longer permit Under-2s into the stands, with no prams or storage on site to save for them. Also, no musical instruments are permitted unless prior written permission is given.

All further information, including directions and parking details, can be found via Sheffield United's website.

READ MORE

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SATURDAY?

Saturday's game has not been selected to be streamed live, but there will be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Monday.