Saints Women head to Bramall Lane for final away day

Southampton FC Women will travel to face Sheffield United for their final away game of the Barclays Women's Championship season on Sunday 27th April.

Saints will travel to Bramall Lane in their penultimate match of the 2024/25 campaign, with a slightly earlier kick-off of 1pm.

Tickets for the game are available on Sheffield United's website, and are listed at £10 for Adults, and £5 for Concessions - under-14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Ticket prices include a £1.00 booking fee per ticket and will be issued by following the instructions in the confirmation email - a maximum of 4 tickets per transaction can be purchased.

Further details are available via Sheffield United's website.