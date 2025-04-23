Published:
Women's Team

Saints Women head to Bramall Lane for final away day

Written by
SFC Media
2023-24/Women's Team/Barclays Women's Championship/Sheffield United (A)/2150529418_pztcrb

Southampton FC Women will travel to face Sheffield United for their final away game of the Barclays Women's Championship season on Sunday 27th April.

Saints will travel to Bramall Lane in their penultimate match of the 2024/25 campaign, with a slightly earlier kick-off of 1pm.

Tickets for the game are available on Sheffield United's website, and are listed at £10 for Adults, and £5 for Concessions - under-14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Ticket prices include a £1.00 booking fee per ticket and will be issued by following the instructions in the confirmation email - a maximum of 4 tickets per transaction can be purchased.

BUY TICKETS

Further details are available via Sheffield United's website.

Related

play

03:42

2024-25/Women's Team/Women's U21s/20250416 AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton HSC final/PHOTO-2025-04-16-21-55-37_2_xrmvgk

Women's Hampshire Senior Cup Highlights: Bournemouth 1-2 Saints U21s

Women's Team
play

02:54

2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Barclays Women's Championship/Video Thumbnails/CM_Southampton_FC_Women_v_London_City_Lionesses_080_zvfp2c

Women's Highlights: Saints 1-4 London City Lionesses

Women's Team