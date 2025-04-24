Published:
Women's Team

Women's final day action selected for coverage

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Barclays Women's Championship/20250418 Saints vs London City Lionesses/GettyImages-2210900321_okaqyn

Southampton FC Women's final game of the season has been selected for live coverage in May.

The Women’s Professional Leagues has confirmed that all five games across the final weekend will be streamed live on the Barclays Women's Championship's YouTube channel.

For the first time, the league will introduce the option of Multiview, with supporters able to stream up to four selected fixtures at once.

Saints host Charlton on Sunday 4th May at 2pm, with tickets still available for supporters to get behind the side for the final time in the 2024/25 campaign.

BUY TICKETS

Related

play

03:42

2024-25/Women's Team/Women's U21s/20250416 AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton HSC final/PHOTO-2025-04-16-21-55-37_2_xrmvgk

Women's Hampshire Senior Cup Highlights: Bournemouth 1-2 Saints U21s

Women's Team
2023-24/Women's Team/Barclays Women's Championship/Sheffield United (A)/2150529418_pztcrb

Saints Women head to Bramall Lane for final away day

Women's Team