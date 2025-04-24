Women's final day action selected for coverage

Southampton FC Women's final game of the season has been selected for live coverage in May.

The Women’s Professional Leagues has confirmed that all five games across the final weekend will be streamed live on the Barclays Women's Championship's YouTube channel.

For the first time, the league will introduce the option of Multiview, with supporters able to stream up to four selected fixtures at once.

Saints host Charlton on Sunday 4th May at 2pm, with tickets still available for supporters to get behind the side for the final time in the 2024/25 campaign.

