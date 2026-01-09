Women's Preview: Saints vs Portsmouth

Southampton FC Women mark their return to football with a derby day clash against Portsmouth in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 on Saturday 10th December.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Portsmouth

Barclays Women's Super League 2

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 10th January, 5:30pm

Backed by over 6,000 supporters in a record Women's south coast derby attendance, Saints will be looking for a positive start to the calendar year after ending 2025 with back-to-back wins.

Following a resounding 10-0 triumph in the Adobe Women's FA Cup, Simon Parker's side beat Sheffield United 2-0 away from home just before the winter break.

Another pair of set-piece goals, from Jess Simpson and Amy Goddard, were the difference on the day, sealing a much needed three points at the halfway point of the season.

With all eyes now on derby day, Saints will be looking to extend their dominant record of nine games unbeaten against their local rivals, with a thrilling 5-2 win at Fratton Park the latest of that streak this season.

Saints celebrate at Fratton Park. (Photo: Stuart Martin)

Portsmouth have had a better start to their second season in the second tier, following their dramatic late run to survival in the 2024/25 campaign.

However, they still find themselves second-bottom in the WSL2 table, having lost seven of their 11 league matches so far this season.

Before the winter break, they had picked up some form with three wins in seven games across all competitions, but their final two results were successive defeats against Bristol City in the FA Cup and Newcastle in the league.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The reverse fixture provided a seven-goal thriller in the highest-scoring south coast derby to date, as Saints rallied from two goals down to win 5-2 at Fratton Park.

Trailing after 20 minutes, Abbie Ferguson got her side back into the game with a solo effort, before Michaela McAlonie levelled proceedings in the second half.

The Scottish duo left their mark as they both went on to score a brace, after loanee Jess Simpson had scored Saints' third in style direct from a corner.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Joanne Horwood

Assistant Referee: Broghan Kelly

Assistant Referee: Steven Walsh

Fourth Official: Alice Parker

PLAYER PREVIEW

Speaking in a special, pre-derby feature, Southampton born and bred Megan Collett highlighted the importance of Saturday's fixture in front of an impressive crowd at St Mary's.

"Obviously it's my home club, I've always wanted to play for Southampton - it's always been a dream - I want to win for the city, it's my home.

"It's always been a massive rivalry between both the Men's and the Women's, so hopefully we can get a good crowd for us. There's still that derby mentality, and it'll come down to who wants it more.

"We're nine games unbeaten [against] them but that doesn't mean the next one's going to be easy, I think it's going to be a tough game. Being under the lights always makes it special, I'm not sure why, but it just brings that extra fuel to the belly."

TICKET NEWS

With a record derby day crowd already confirmed, tickets for this fixture are still available, priced at just £10 for Adults, £5 for 18-25, and £4 for Juniors.

For Women’s Season Ticket holders, there's an added chance to help maximise the attendance by bringing along as many of your family and friends as you like for FREE.

These tickets, as introduced last season, will still be on the Saints Tickets App once claimed.

Supporters should download the app and their tickets prior to coming to the Silverlake Stadium.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Moved to a prime time Saturday slot under the lights, the game at St Mary's will kick off at 5:30pm, and supporters can arrive at the ground from 3:30pm to soak in the atmosphere.

With plenty of activations and entertainment to maximise your matchday, find out all you need to know in our dedicated Matchday Information article.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SATURDAY?

This season, all league matches will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: