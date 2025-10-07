Women's Preview: Saints vs Portsmouth

It's the first of a south coast derby double header for Southampton FC Women, welcoming Portsmouth to the Silverlake Stadium in the Subway League Cup.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Portsmouth

Subway League Cup, Group C

Silverlake Stadium

Wednesday 8th October, 7pm BST

BUY TICKETS

After an impressive victory at the early league leaders Birmingham City on Sunday, Southampton FC Women now face Portsmouth twice in a week. The action starts on Wednesday for the first outing in the Subway League Cup. Saints and Pompey sit in group C, alongside Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham and Charlton.

It's not out of the ordinary for Saints to face their south coast rivals on multiple occasions in a single season. Last campaign saw three derby days, with Saints scoring nine times and not conceding once.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The last meeting came in March of this year, but it was an event which failed to live up to the hype of the previous two derbies that season.

After 5-0 and 4-0 victories for Saints beforehand, March's clash in the Super League 2 at St Mary's Stadium ended in a 0-0 draw.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: TBC

Assistant Referee: TBC

Assistant Referee: TBC

Fourth Official: TBC

TICKET NEWS

Adult tickets (standing or seated, the latter subject to availability) are £5, whilst Under-18s tickets are priced at £2.

BUY TICKETS

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Turnstiles open at 5.30pm at the Silverlake, with parking available on a first-come, first-serve basis which must be purchased by 7pm on Tuesday 7th October. Parking will not be available to purchase on matchday.

Buy Parking

Food and drink will be available at Sherwoods Restaurant & Spitfire Grill located at the stadium. Please note that this match is not a part of the alcohol in-bowl trial allowing fans to bring alcohol to their seat.

READ MORE

CAN’T MAKE IT ON WEDNESDAY?

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: