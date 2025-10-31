Women's Preview: Saints vs Nottingham Forest

Southampton FC Women return to St Mary's as they host Nottingham Forest in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 on Sunday.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Nottingham Forest

Barclays Women's Super League 2

St Mary's Stadium

Sunday 2nd November, 2pm

BUY TICKETS

Saints will be looking to continue their strong October league form as they step out at St Mary's for the first time in six weeks.

Simon Parker, who earned the WSL2 Manager of the Month award for his side's results, oversaw impressive away wins against Birmingham City and rivals Portsmouth in a memorable south coast derby.

Currently third in the league, Saints have lost just once this campaign and are unbeaten in their last three WSL2 matches.

Saints celebrate at St Mary's on the opening day. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Nottingham Forest were promoted to the WSL2 in the summer, and oversaw several changes as they welcomed 15 new signings during the transfer window.

Carly Davies' side enjoyed a steady start to life in the second tier, winning three of their first five games at the level.

Before the international break, they picked up an impressive 1-1 draw away to WSL side Everton in the League Cup, but before that they suffered a 3-0 defeat in their last league outing against Durham.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Sunday's meeting will be the first competitive clash between the two sides!

FAMILIAR FACES

There are a couple of familiar faces for supporters of both sides, as Nottingham Forest signed two former Saints in the summer ahead of their maiden WSL2 campaign - Rachel Rowe made a permanent transfer to the Midlands, whilst last season's loanee Vivienne Lia also joined the Reds on her next loan from Arsenal.

In Saints' ranks, full-back Rachel Brown enjoyed a successful stint at Nottingham Forest from 2020-2022, where she lifted the FA Women's National League Plate.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Amy Fearn

Assistant Referee: Lola Pollard

Assistant Referee: Steven Walsh

Fourth Official: Julia Kings

MANAGER PREVIEW

Ahead of his side's return to St Mary's, Simon Parker reiterated how the backing of the home crowd will be vital in continuing the positive start to the season.

"I think the fans are outstanding, especially when we go away you can always hear them so to hopefully have a good crowd behind in a game where, we know how games have been for Nottingham Forest.

"There may be moments we'll be suffering in terms of not having the ball, so having [the fans] behind us when we get the ball going forward and being there for us is huge, so hopefully we can put on a performance for them."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for this fixture are still available, priced at just £10 for Adults and just £4 for Under-18s.

Buy tickets

These tickets, as introduced last season, will still be on the Saints Tickets App once claimed.

Supporters should download the app and their tickets prior to coming to St Mary's Stadium.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

There is plenty to do and see at St Mary's on Sunday, with several matchday activations planned for all the family to enjoy once again, including the matchday availability of LEVEL1.

Find out all you need to know in our dedicated Matchday Information article.

READ MORE

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

This season, all league matches will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: