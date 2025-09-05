Women's Preview: Saints vs Ipswich

Southampton FC Women will kick off their 2025/26 Barclays Women's Super League 2 campaign at home against Ipswich Town.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Ipswich

Barclays Women's Super League 2

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 6th September, 2pm

A new era begins for a refreshed, new-look Saints side under new guidance as Head Coach Simon Parker will lead out his side for the first time at St Mary's on the opening day.

In a summer of change, no fewer than 12 summer signings arrived through the door as Saints bolstered the squad across the field.

Players that have plenty of WSL and WSL2 experience - the likes of Amy Goddard, Ellie Brazil, and Emma Harries to name three - were joined by exciting additions from further afield in Scottish league winners Abbie Ferguson and Michaela McAlonie to name just a handful of the incomings.

Atlanta Primus will lead out the side after returning from last season's loan to be named as the new club captain, with all eyes on an exciting campaign ahead for Saints' new names and familiar faces alike.

The new-look Saints ready for a fresh start. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Ipswich Town will be stepping out for their first game in the second tier since they became a professional outfit in 2021, as their recent success culminated in promotion in the 2024/25 campaign.

Led by Joe Sheehan, the Tractor Girls powered through the FAWNL Southern Premier Division to finally achieve their goal of promotion, as they won the league by six points with an impressive +79 goal difference.

This season they have strengthened in areas with some experienced signings, whilst keeping a core of their title-winning squad together as they embark on new a new chapter in the WSL2.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Saturday's meeting reignites a rivalry from years gone by, as Saints and Ipswich faced off in every league and cup competition during the 2021/22 promotion campaign.

Saints triumphed in the FAWNL Cup, whilst Ipswich progressed in a dramatic FA Cup encounter, and both sides won once each in the league.

In the final, decisive meeting of the campaign, it was Lucia Kendall and Ella Pusey who struck in a vital comeback win for Saints against their promotion rivals.

FAMILIAR FACES

Saturday's meeting will see an instant reunion with two of this summer's departed Saints, as forward Rianna Dean joined Ipswich and centre-back Paige Peake made a return to her childhood club after leaving the south coast.

In the dugout as well, former Saints Technical Coach Lauren Phillips will make a St Mary's return as she moved to the Tractor Girls in January to become their Assistant Manager.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Joanne Horwood

Assistant Referee: Ralph Frostick

Assistant Referee: Broghan Kelly

Fourth Official: Ella Broad

MANAGER PREVIEW

Ahead of his first competitive game in charge, Simon Parker issued a rallying cry for the home supporters to get behind the side from the off at St Mary's Stadium on the opening day.

"We don't want it to be easy for teams to turn up at St Mary's. The aim is for us to show what we're capable of, and make it a difficult place to come - a place that teams don't want to come, and obviously the fans are going to play a massive part in that.

"We're really looking forward to getting started, we've got real quality, we've got depth, a lot of players that can offer different things and for us to be adaptable, and that's something we're going to have to be anyway because there's a lot of good teams in this league."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for this fixture are still available, priced at just £10 for Adults and completely FREE for Under-18s.

These tickets, as introduced last season, will still be on the Saints Tickets App once claimed.

Supporters should download the app and their tickets prior to coming to St Mary's Stadium.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

There is so much to do and see at St Mary's on Saturday, as a jam-packed schedule of events is planned for all the family to enjoy.

You can see the iconic Women's EUROs trophy, experience cocktail making in the Northam Fan Zone, enjoy family activations and MORE - for the full information, activation times, and FAQs, head to our dedicated article.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SATURDAY?

This season, all league matches will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

This season, all league matches will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.