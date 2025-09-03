All eyes on Women's season opener

Southampton FC Women are gearing up for their fourth season in the second tier of Women's football, with a new-look side on and off the pitch ahead of an exciting campaign.

After a summer of success for the Lionesses, who flew the flag again to become back-to-back UEFA Women's EUROs champions, the domestic game has had a busy summer of its own.

The league underwent a notable re-brand, with the top two divisions now named the Barclays Women's Super League and Barclays Women's Super League 2, and the promotion potential for Saints and their WSL2 rivals has been increased ahead of a planned expansion to the top division from the 2026/27 season.

There will be two automatic promotion places up for grabs, and potential for a third as the league's third-placed side will face the third-bottom club from the WSL in a dramatic post-season play-off.

Who will be in charge to lead Saints into the new campaign then? Introducing... Simon Parker.

Saints appointed the former Blackburn Rovers boss in the summer following his departure from Rovers, who he helped stay up last season against the odds before before the club’s withdrawal from the league.

Saints' new manager, Simon Parker. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Parker will be leading a refreshed side, as a busy transfer window saw several outgoings; Academy graduate Lucia Kendall earned a move to WSL side Aston Villa in a notable departure.

However, there have been no less than 12 new signings to bolster the squad across the pitch, giving supporters several new names to support on Saturday 6th September on the opening day.

The summer window started with Amy Goddard, an experienced defender from Sunderland, and Emma Harries, a prolific England youth international striker from West Ham.

More WSL2 experience has been added with forward Ellie Brazil and midfielder Mary Bashford from Charlton, along with attacker Maria Edwards and centre-back Ellie Hack from Blackburn.

Some exciting additions from further afield arrived, as versatile Irish youngster Kiera Sena joined from Cork City, and Scottish duo Abbie Ferguson and Michaela McAlonie arrived from SWPL champions Hibernian.

Young striker Ruby-Rae Tucker was signed permanently from Aston Villa, whilst other young Lionesses Jess Simpson and Ashanti Akpan were brought in on loans from Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.

They will lead out on the field by new captain Atlanta Primus, who returned from a loan last season to now lead the side in a season with everything to play for.

Saturday's opening day clash, a 2pm kick-off at St Mary's Stadium, is against newly-promoted Ipswich Town, where old rivalries will be renewed from previous matches back in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division.

Tickets are just £10 for Adults and completely FREE for Under-18s, with several exciting matchday activations for supporters to take in before bringing the noise for a big start to the season.

Saturday 6th September, St Mary's, 2pm

