See the Women's EUROs trophy at Saints' WSL2 season opener

We are thrilled to confirm a number of new activities taking place during our match against Ipswich Town Women on Saturday 6th September. Fans will be able to see the coveted UEFA Women's EURO trophy, brought back home by the Lionesses in this year's Women's Euros.

Our opening fixture of the new Barclays WSL2 season will be Simon Parker’s first competitive match in charge, and it’s set to be more than just 90 minutes of football. With tickets on sale now, fans can enjoy an action-packed day with exciting new matchday activities alongside all the unmissable moments on the pitch.

Fans can now enjoy the following:

  • The iconic Women’s Euro Trophy - Get close to one of the biggest prizes in women’s football and snap a photo with the iconic silverware.

  • Cocktail Making Session - As part of Southampton Cocktail Week, join Saints Women's players as they

  • Gaming Van - Take on your friends or test your skills on a range of the latest consoles and games including EA FC.

  • And bungee trampolines.

We are also pleased to announce the return of the alcohol in-bowl pilot programme at all women's matches at St Mary's this season, following the success of last season's pilot.

This joins our confirmed funfair-style activities such as outside go-karting, rock climbing, a live magician, and the return of our Saints Activation Zone in the concourse.

Adult tickets are available for just £10, while Under-18s can attend for FREE with all the attractions as part of the ticket, making this the perfect family day out. Don’t miss your chance to be part of a huge day at St Mary's.

Women’s Team 2025/26 Season Tickets

Season Tickets are still available in the run up to this first match of the season. Join our growing number of fans joining us across the season for just £80 for Adults (just £7.27 per match) or completely FREE for Under-18s.

