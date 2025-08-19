Southampton FC Women's will face Tottenham Hotspur Women in their final test before the Barclays Women's Super League 2 season on Sunday 31st August (2pm kick-off).

Supporters will be able to see Simon Parker's team in action as they host the WSL side at Snows Stadium on Sunday 31st August (2pm BST).

Tickets for the game are just £5 for Adults and £2 for Juniors, and can be purchased via the link below.

Southampton FC Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women

Sunday 31st August, 2pm kick-off

Snows Stadium, Totton

Women's Season Tickets are available from just £80 for Adults and completely FREE for Under-18s. Join us across the 2025/26 season.

The home league opener against Ipswich Town is also on sale and you can be there for the start of the WSL2 season for just £10 for Adults and FREE for Under-18s. Join us for a family fun day out at St Mary's.

