Women's Preview: Saints vs Bristol City

Southampton FC Women return to St Mary's as they host Bristol City in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Bristol City

Barclays Women's Super League 2

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 21st September, 2pm

Simon Parker's side have four points from their opening two games after an exciting start to the new season.

The refreshed Saints squad started in style with a 4-0 win over Ipswich on the opening day, and followed that up with an eight-goal thriller against Crystal Palace last time out in a breathless 4-4 draw.

Mary Bashford scored a brace on the opening day, and is one of seven different goalscorers already this season, whilst Jess Simpson and Ellie Brazil are leading the creative charts with two assists each.

A perfect start at home on the opening day. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Bristol City bounced back from a disastrous opening day to beat Portsmouth in their most recent outing.

Their first game of the season was a 5-1 defeat against Birmingham City, with Maria Farrugia notching on her debut in what turned out to be a consolation goal.

However, Charlotte Healy's side turned that around in their home opener with a 2-0 win over Portsmouth, as Rio Hardy and Lexi Lloyd-Smith got on the scoresheet - the latter teed up by an excellent Vera Jones assist.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The two sides last met at St Mary's on the opening day of the 2024/25 season, where they played out the first of two draws that campaign.

Aimee Palmer opened the scoring with a pinpoint free-kick, before former Saint Lexi Lloyd-Smith struck to level the scores in the 1-1 draw.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Jodie Hunter

Assistant Referee: Anastasiya Voloshchuk

Assistant Referee: Imogen Gates

Fourth Official: Jade Wardle

MANAGER PREVIEW

Ahead of Sunday's return to St Mary's, Simon Parker said:

"It's another tough game, they have a lot of threats. They've been pretty good in attack, they've had quite a few shots in their first two games and the Birmingham game could have been a lot closer, they had a lot of opportunities.

"I'm hoping the fans will come and cheer us on like they did in the first game and also, to the ones that came away to Palace, that was massive for us so thank you to them, but hopefully we can put on another entertaining performance and they can see the team giving everything."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for this fixture are still available, priced at just £10 for Adults and £4 for Under-18s.

These tickets, as introduced last season, will still be on the Saints Tickets App once claimed.

Supporters should download the app and their tickets prior to coming to St Mary's Stadium.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

There is plenty to do and see at St Mary's on Sunday, with several matchday activations planned for all the family to enjoy once again.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

This season, all league matches will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: