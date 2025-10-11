Women's Preview: Portsmouth vs Saints

Southampton FC Women face Portsmouth in the second south coast derby of the week, this time in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

THE MATCH

Portsmouth vs Saints

Barclays Women's Super League 2

Fratton Park

Sunday 12th October, 2pm

BUY TICKETS

Saints were victorious in round one of this season's derby encounters during the week, as Michaela McAlonie's stunning strike on Wednesday evening ensured a 1-0 win in the Subway Women's League Cup.

It means Saints are unbeaten in three games, including two wins in a row, after an impressive 2-1 triumph over league leaders Birmingham City last weekend.

Simon Parker's side sit in fifth in the WSL2 table, with just one defeat in their first five league matches.

Michaela McAlonie celebrates her midweek winner. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Portsmouth, however, have suffered a similar start to their previous season as they are rooted to the bottom of the league table after their first five matches.

They have recorded one win - 1-0 against Sheffield United in September - but have lost all four of their other league games so far.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Last season's visit to Fratton Park is one that won't be forgotten, as Saints ran riot with a 5-0 victory on Portsmouth's home turf.

An own goal got things started in the first half and Meg Collett added a second on the hour, before a late flurry from Molly Pike and Rianna Dean's brace sealed a dominant, memorable victory.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Ella Broad

Assistant Referee: Lucy-Anne McCann

Assistant Referee: Imogen Gates

Fourth Official: Joanne Horwood

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking after the midweek derby triumph, Simon Parker called on the Saints supporters to bring their backing on the road for the away league clash.

"The league is so important so we'll be going back, reflecting, and seeing what we can do on Sunday because we can always be better, but we're really looking forward to it.

"We want [the fans] there because we want to win, and if we win at Fratton Park with our fans there I think it's even more sweeter. We'll be doing everything we can in preparation this week, we won't take anything lightly."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are available to purchase through Portsmouth's website, with a dedicated away section in Block NLJ of the North Stand Lower.

Tickets are priced at £10 for Adults, £8 for Over-64s, £4 for Under-18s and £2 for Under-14s. Supporters are advised to purchase in advance with an additional charge on tickets bought on the day of the game.

BUY TICKETS

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Parking is available at the ground behind the North Stand with limited availability, priced at £12 (or £6 for blue badge holders).

BOOK PARKING

Further matchday information can be found in the hosts' dedicated matchday guide.

READ MORE

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

This season, all league matches will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: