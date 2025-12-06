Women's Preview: Newcastle vs Saints

Southampton FC Women return to Barclays Women's Super League 2 action with a long journey to face Newcastle on Monday evening.

THE MATCH

Newcastle United vs Saints

Barclays Women's Super League 2

Gateshead International Stadium

Monday 8th December, 7:30pm

Saints will be hoping for more favourable fortunes as they resume league action after a difficult month of results in league and cup before the recent international break.

In their last WSL2 outing, Simon Parker's side put a point on the board in the right direction, however, as they drew 1-1 with Durham at the Silverlake Stadium thanks to Atlanta Primus' equaliser.

Primus continued her goalscoring form on international duty and returned to Staplewood after notching for Jamaica during the break, as did Jess Simpson who scored for England's Under-23s to bring positive momentum back to club action.

Tara Bourne was on target in Saints' last league away game. (Photo: Steph Brown)

Newcastle will be welcoming the start of a new era on Monday evening, as newly-appointed Tanya Oxtoby takes charge for the first time; the former Northern Ireland manager replaced the long-serving Becky Langley who left her role in October.

The Magpies' poor start to the season saw them in ninth place when they changed management, but since then they've won two of their three league games under interim control.

They have moved up to fourth in the table since, as the middle pack in the WSL2 standings is tightly congested after nine games.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Both sides couldn't be separated last season with a draw both home and away in the 2025/26 campaign.

In the North East fixture, which took place at St. James' Park, Saints were moments away from a win but conceded a stoppage time equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Freya Gregory on target against her, at the time, future employers.

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Simon Parker's side will be in the yellow and blue away strip on Monday night.

FAMILIAR FACES

There are a trio of ex-Saints in the Newcastle side, setting up a reunion with Freya Gregory, Molly Pike, and Jemma Purfield.

Winger Gregory joined the Magpies halfway through the 2024/25 season after her south coast loan spell came to an end, whilst attacker Pike and full-back Purfield made Newcastle their new home after their contracts ended in the summer.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Lauren Impey

Assistant Referee: Jason Smith

Assistant Referee: Josh Brayshaw

Fourth Official: Matthew Sowerby

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are available to purchase through Newcastle's website or at the turnstile on the day (card only), priced at £8.50 for Adults and £3 for Seniors and Under-21s, with any travelling Saints supporters advised to book in the Tyne and Wear Stand - North section.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Parking at the Gateshead International Stadium is currently limited to pre-paid parking passes in the lower car park, with the nearest public car park a 20 minute walk away at at Quarryfield Road (NE8 3AE). Alternatively, local Metro travel is recommended.

Ahead of Saints' first visit to another new ground, we advise that travelling supporters read our hosts' dedicated matchday guide.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON MONDAY?

This season, all league matches will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: