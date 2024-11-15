Women's Preview: Newcastle vs Saints

Southampton FC Women head to the North East to face Newcastle in the Barclays Women's Championship on Sunday.

THE MATCH

Newcastle vs Saints

Barclays Women's Championship

St. James' Park

Sunday 17th November, 2pm

Buy your tickets here

Saints have recorded a win and a draw since returning from the international break, and sit in fourth place on goal difference in the league table.

Last weekend, a controlled performance against Durham was dealt a late blow as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at St Mary's Stadium, with Aimee Palmer on the scoresheet earlier in the game.

However, Saints are well within the chasing pack in another tight Barclays Women's Championship campaign, five points behind league leaders Birmingham with a game in hand, and two points behind London City Lionesses and Durham in second and third.

Aimee Palmer celebrates her goal against Durham. (Photo: Steve Bardens - The FA/Getty Images)

Newcastle have had a solid start to their first season in the second tier, and are one of four teams, including Saints, that are level on 14 points after eight games played.

The Magpies have four wins, two draws and two defeats, with one of each of those results coming in their three most recent matches.

After a dramatic draw with Charlton, where they conceded twice in stoppage time, and victory over Birmingham City, Newcastle lost against Bristol City on the road last time out.

FAMILIAR FACES

There will be a reunion with former Saints attacker Beth Lumsden, who made the move to the Magpies in January 2024.

After her time at Saints, she moved along the south coast to Portsmouth before joining Newcastle in the second half of their promotion campaign. This season, she has netted three times in her opening nine league matches in all competitions.

WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

For the first time this season, Saints will be in their pink third kit on the road.

PREVIOUS MEETING

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, and the first Barclays Women's Championship match played at St. James' Park for the hosts.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee - Lauren Whiteman

Assistant Referee 1 - Joshua Brayshaw

Assistant Referee 2 - Jason Smith

Fourth Official - Fiyinfoluwa Aladelusi

MANAGER PREVIEW

"We've got games coming thick and fast, and Newcastle are a completely different proposition [to Durham]," was the first assessment from Remi Allen, speaking after her side's most recent game.

"Everyone wants to play at the best stadiums so it will be nice to be there [at St. James' Park], I think for most of us it'll be a first, but at the end of the day it's just a football match.

"We're not going to get caught up in the occasion or the fans or what Newcastle want us to do, we're going to focus on us and go try and win a game of football"

TICKET NEWS

Match tickets are priced at just £8 for Adults and £2 for Under-18s.

Newcastle have confirmed that they can be purchased on the day, with cash accepted at the turnstiles, but it is recommended to still purchase in advance online.

Buy now

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Further matchday information can be found on Newcastle's website in their visitor information page.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Unfortunately, Sunday's game will not be live streamed, but there will be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Monday:

X | Instagram

There will also be a full match replay available on the Barclays Women's Championship YouTube channel after the game.

There's still chance to purchase your Southampton FC Women's half season tickets with five huge home games to come in the Barclays Women's Championship in 2025!

2024/25 HALF SEASON TICKETS