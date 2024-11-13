Tickets for Southampton FC Women U21's quarter-final clash against Norwich City in the FA Women’s National League Plate on are on sale now.

After a stunning comeback against third-tier AFC Wimbledon in the previous round, where they eventually progressed on penalties, the Under-21s will face fourth-tier side Norwich City in the quarter-final.

The match will take place on Sunday 1st December, with a 12pm kick-off at AFC Totton's Snows Stadium.

Adult Tickets are priced at £5, with Over-65s and Under-18s tickets available for £2:

Buy Tickets

Women's first team season ticket and half-season ticket holders can purchase adult tickets for a discounted rate of £3 - an adult or Over-65s ticket is required to buy Under-18s tickets.

It's advised that spectators park in the nearby Calmore Industrial Estate, which is a less than a 5-minute walk to the stadium, with the ground open from 10:45am with refreshments available.