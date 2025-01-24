Women's Preview: Durham vs Saints

Southampton FC Women face their third and final journey to the North East this season as they travel to Durham in the Barclays Women's Championship.

THE MATCH

Durham vs Saints

Barclays Women's Championship

Maiden Castle

Sunday 26th January, 12pm

Ticket information

Saints will be looking for an instant return to winning ways after suffering defeat against Sunderland in their first game of 2025.

In front of a club-record home league attendance at St Mary's, Remi Allen's side slipped to a 2-0 defeat that will want to be quickly put behind them with nine games to play.

Two new signings have since bolstered the squad, as England youth internationals Georgia Mullett, a striker, and Laila Harbert, a central midfielder, have arrived on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Georgia Mullett adds depth up front. (Photos: Matt Watson)

Durham enjoyed a strong start to the season as they won four of their opening five league games.

They also progressed out of the group stages in the Subway Women's League Cup, but fell to a 5-0 defeat against Chelsea in the quarter-finals in midweek.

Their defeat against the WSL leaders was their third in a row in all competitions, as both sides will be looking to put a much-needed win back on the board.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Earlier this season Durham snatched a late point in a 1-1 draw at St Mary's as Aimee Palmer's early opener was cancelled out by Mollie Lambert five minutes from time.

Saints are yet to win at Maiden Castle, with a draw and a defeat in their two previous visits.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Hannah Gardner

Assistant Referee: Zeyas Ahmed

Assistant Referee: Charlotte Jacques-Smith

Fourth Official: Abby Dearden

WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE IN?

It'll be a return to the yellow away kit on Sunday, with Saints unbeaten in the league in their away colours.

The yellow and navy strip was worn for the impressive victories at Sunderland and Charlton earlier in the season.

Saints at Charlton (Photo: Stuart Martin)

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of the trip to the league's fifth-placed side, Remi Allen shared that "everybody in the league knows what Durham away brings, it's a hard place to go to.

"Respect to them for what they've done in the league, and they've done well again this season, it's going to be a huge task and there's a lot of challenges for us but we've drilled the team and the players and they're prepared [defensively], and we also have things going the other way now in the final third where I think we can hurt them."

Remi Allen's full preview interview to follow.

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are available to purchase via Durham's website, priced at £12 for Adults, £8 for Studends, and £6 for Under-16s.

Supporters can also purchase tickets on the day, with cash and card accepted on the turnstiles.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Turnstiles will be open from 10:30am at Maiden Castle ahead of the 12pm kick-off

Parking is available for free in two car parks near the ground but it is first come, with supporters advised to arrive in plenty of time before kick-off.

All further matchday information can be found in the hosts' dedicated matchday guide.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

This weekend's game has been selected for live YouTube coverage on the Barclays Women's Championship YouTube channel.

The stream will begin shortly before kick-off, with a full match replay available 24 hours after the game.

There will also be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Monday: