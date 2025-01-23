Women bolster forward line with Georgia Mullett loan

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of Georgia Mullett on loan from Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old striker arrives from the Women’s Super League side for the remainder of the season as an attacking threat in Remi Allen’s ranks.

Having risen through the youth ranks at Aston Villa, Mullett scored 19 goals in 19 games in the WSL Academy League before making her senior debut in November 2022.

She signed her first professional contract in 2023 and earned an extension last season with 15 senior appearances to her name so far.

Ahead of her first taste of life on loan, the England youth international explained, “the style of play I think really suits me as a striker to get minutes in this league.

"The team seems really close and I feel like they can get through anything so I can’t wait to be a part of that."

Saints' newest striker. (Photos: Matt Watson)

Mullett added, “I feel like I can offer depth in behind, making those quick runs in behind defences but I can also come and support and pin the ball so hopefully we’ll be able to see that in the second half of the season.”

Women's Head Coach Remi Allen added: “We’re delighted to welcome Georgia to the side, she adds some much needed depth going forward for us at the moment so it’s great to get her on board.

“She’s a hungry young player who knows how to score goals, so I’m hoping the challenge of the Championship will be one she embraces with us whilst she’s here.”