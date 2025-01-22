Southampton FC Women will head to the North East for the third and final time this season, as they face Durham in the Barclays Women's Championship on Sunday 26th January.

After celebrating a record-breaking crowd at St Mary's last weekend, Remi Allen's side will be looking to bounce back on the pitch when they travel to Maiden Castle.

The clash with the league's fifth-placed side is being streamed on the Barclays Women's Championship's YouTube channel for supporters unable to make the long journey on Sunday.

For fans making the trip, tickets are available to purchase via Durham's website, priced at £12 for Adults, £8 for Studends, and £6 for Under-16s.

BUY TICKETS