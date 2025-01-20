Southampton FC Women returned to action in front of a club-record league attendance at St Mary's Stadium for their first fixture of 2025.

Despite the result on the pitch, Sunday's clash with Sunderland proved to be another milestone moment as 7,012 supporters were part of a record-breaking crowd.

After a ticket offer invited Saints fans to celebrate the growing support for women’s football, the impressive crowd was the largest for a home league fixture in the club's history.

It was also the second-highest attended game in Women's football across England on Sunday 19th January, only beaten by the Manchester derby in the Women's Super League at the Etihad Stadium.

The figure beat Saints' previous Barclays Women's Championship record of 3,416 against London City Lionesses in April 2024, and their all-time league record of 5,145 against Portsmouth back in the FA Women's National League.

Another incredible milestone on our journey 😇



Thank YOU for your record-breaking support today, Saints 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/zJ83ZwzQEU — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) January 19, 2025

On a momentous afternoon, supporters enjoyed the new and improved matchday experience in a range of areas around the stadium from The Dell pub to the Northam Fan Zone, as well as a new-look Activation Zone in the Northam concourse.

With just four home matches left, Saints fans are encouraged to return to help lift the side for the second half of the season, starting with a home clash with Newcastle United on Sunday 2nd February before the highly-anticipated south coast derby against Portsmouth in March.

Tickets for the Newcastle match are available now, priced at just £10 for Adults and £4 for Under-18s.

Buy Tickets