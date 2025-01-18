New matchday routines at The Dell

The Dell is the perfect place for Saints supporters to enjoy before and after the game on matchdays.

The Dell opened it's doors last month and following supporter feedback, we have made some changes to make it even easier for supporters to make it part of their matchday routine.

Saints fans will now be able to come to The Dell without prior booking, subject to availability, to enjoy bar snacks and the wide range of drinks on offer.

The bar boasts a wide selection of beers such as Asahi, Peroni, Grolsch, Guinness, Meantime Cutty Haze, Beavertown Neck Oil, Cornish Orchards Cider, and Dark Star Hophead.

To avoid disappointment and enhance your experience, our food and drink offer gives supporters fantastic value as they build up to kick-off.

For £30, book your spot in The Dell and enjoy one item for the matchday menu, alongside a choice of a pint of draught beer, house wine or a soft drink at a private table. Our children's option, £20, includes a children's portion meal and a soft drink.

Tables for our Newcastleare available to book now. Choose from a selection of pies, steak and ale, chicken balti or Pan Hagerty, served with buttered mash or chips, cabbage and red wine gravy. Our selection of food will change every game, check the dedicated Matchdays at The Dell page to see what is on offer for your game.

An ode to the rich history of the football club, add The Dell to your matchday routine with football on TV, a lively atmosphere and fantastic food and drink offering.

Book Today