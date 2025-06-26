The Lionesses are preparing to defend their UEFA Women’s EUROs title this summer, and we will be screening the action live in The Dell.

All eyes are on England as they take on France, Netherlands and Wales in Group D to retain their title as champions. Don’t miss a thing with all England matches screened at The Dell.

Games we will be screening:

5th July 20:00 – France vs England

9th July 17:00 – England vs Netherlands

13th July 20:00 – England vs Wales

Quarter-final, semi-final and final games to be decided throughout the tournament. Keep an eye out for future screenings if The Lionesses power through to the next stage.

Cheer on The Lionesses in the comfort of our pub, The Dell with food, drink, and fellow football fans. You may also see a special offer for fans attending.

Make sure to book your table in advance to avoid disappointment.

