Women sign Arsenal youngster Laila Harbert on loan

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of Laila Harbert on loan from Arsenal.

The versatile young midfielder is Saints’ second loanee from the Women’s Super League side this month, and she joins for the remainder of the campaign.

Having just signed her professional contract with the Gunners, the 18-year-old heads to the south coast for the next step of her young career.

As England Under-17s captain, Harbert gained experience at the U17s Women’s World Cup in 2024 as the Young Lionesses finished fourth in the world in an impressive tournament showing.

Captaining her country at the U17 Women's World Cup. (Photo: Buda Mendes - FIFA via Getty Images)

At club level, Harbert has already spent time in the Barclays Women’s Championship on a dual registration with Watford, where she made 14 appearances last season and scored a hat-trick in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

With her next challenge coming in red and white, Harbert said “I’m really excited to be here at a club with good values, and the girls have been really welcoming.

“[The Championship] is a very competitive league which is super exciting as every game is a challenge, and I think getting more senior minutes will help me develop as a young player.”

Women's Head Coach Remi Allen added: “It’s great to have Laila joining us, we’re delighted to welcome her to the club and I’m looking forward to adding her to the squad.

“She’s already gained some senior experience last year and has been rewarded with a professional contract by Arsenal, so hopefully her time here will help her develop further and offer us something extra for the rest of the season.”