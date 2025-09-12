Women's Preview: Crystal Palace vs Saints

Southampton FC Women are on the road against Crystal Palace for their first Barclays Women's Super League 2 away game this weekend.

THE MATCH

Crystal Palace vs Saints

Barclays Women's Super League 2

VBS Community Stadium

Sunday 14th September, 2pm

BUY TICKETS

Saints come into Sunday's clash flying high after their exceptional opening day victory, as they kicked off the new season with a 4-0 win over Ipswich Town.

The Simon Parker era began in style as new captain Atlanta Primus opened the scoring, before vice-captain Amy Goddard added a second from a corner.

A brace from Mary Bashford completed the scoring either side of half time to round off an incredible first game of the season, Saints' biggest opening day win in the second tier backed by a record opening day crowd at St Mary's Stadium.

Mary Bashford celebrates against Ipswich. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Last season's relegated WSL side Crystal Palace are back in the second tier, but didn't have the return they'd have hoped for as they suffered a narrow defeat on the opening day.

Jo Potter's side were beaten 1-0 by Charlton at The Valley, so they'll be looking for an improved display in their first home game of the campaign.

PREVIOUS MEETING

When the two sides faced each other in the 2023/24 season, it was the away side who triumphed in each game.

At Selhurst Park, Saints took all three points home after a dramatic, seven-goal thriller that was edged 4-3 thanks to Katie Wilkinson's late winner.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Callum Parke

Assistant Referee: Joseph Karram

Assistant Referee: Steve Walsh

Fourth Official: Alice Parker

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of the trip to the capital, Simon Parker was wary of the test at hand despite both side's contrasting opening day results.

"Crystal Palace are a good side, we played them in pre-season and they have a lot of individually technical players, we know the kind of threats that they pose.

"Off the back of the result they had last week, and it being their first home game, we know they're going to be up for it - for us confidence is high and the result we had at the weekend helps with the buy-in, so we just want to keep that going."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are available to purchase through the Crystal Palace website, and are priced at £9 (standing) or £12 (seating) for Adults, and £5 for Under-18s.

Supporters will have their tickets emailed to them in advance of the game.

BUY TICKETS

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

The turnstiles at the VBS Community Stadium will open from 12:30pm for supporters, and the hosts have advised that the ground is easily accessible by car and public transport.

The closest train station is West Sutton, which is just a short walk from the ground or, if you’re travelling by bus, the 413 and 80 routes run close to the stadium.

For those driving, the stadium car park is for permit holders only - Crystal Palace recommend parking at the Gibson Road municipal car park, which is about a 15-minute walk from the ground.

All further matchday information can be found in the hosts' dedicated guide.

READ MORE

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

This season, all league matches will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: