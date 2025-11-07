Women's Preview: Charlton vs Saints

Southampton FC Women travel to face league leaders Charlton on Sunday for another instalment of Barclays Women's Super League 2 action.

THE MATCH

Charlton vs Saints

Barclays Women's Super League 2

The Valley

Sunday 9th November, 2pm

Saints will be looking for an instant response as they suffered just their second league defeat last weekend as two quickfire goals from Nottingham Forest sealed a late 3-2 defeat.

Simon Parker's side are still unbeaten away from home in WSL2 action though, with two wins and a draw on their travels so far this season.

Saints are currently fifth in the league table, six points behind leaders Charlton but just two points behind the rest of the chasing pack.

Saints in action at St Mary's last week. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Charlton's start to the season has been perfect so far, as they are unbeaten in the league and have only suffered defeat once in the Subway Women's League Cup against West Ham.

Interestingly, they are the league's joint-second lowest scorers having found the net just eight times in their low-scoring games so far, whilst Saints will travel to The Valley as the top scorers in the division so far.

Karen Hills' side beat Birmingham City 1-0 on the road last week to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Last season's visit to The Valley proved to be a positive one, as Saints picked up their first ever win against Charlton in a hard-fought battle.

A solid defensive display and a poacher's finish from centre-back Tara Bourne proved to be the difference in a 1-0 win in the capital.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Adewunmi Soneye

Assistant Referee: Richard Fullicks

Assistant Referee: Maya Korpal

Fourth Official: Lola Pollard

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

For the first time this season, Saints will step out in their yellow and blue away kit on Sunday.

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are available to purchase through Charlton's website, with Block G of the West Stand allocated to away supporters - the section is highlighted in orange on the booking page

Tickets are priced at £7 for Adults, £5 for Over-65s, £2 for Under-18s, and just £1 for Under-12s.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

The West Stand Car Park at The Valley is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and supporters will need to download the Nexus parking app and pay £4 for matchday parking using the code 3106 (West Stand Car Park).

Further matchday information can be found in the hosts' dedicated Women's matchday guide.

READ MORE

