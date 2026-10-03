Women's Preview: Bristol City vs Saints

Southampton FC Women travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 on Sunday 4th October.

THE MATCH

Bristol City vs Saints

Barclays Women's Super League 2

Ashton Gate

Saturday 4th October, 2:00pm

BUY TICKETS

Saints suffered their first defeat of the season on Wednesday evening against WSL side West Ham United in the Subway Players Cup, but a positive performance did no harm to their early momentum in the league.

Still unbeaten in WSL2 action, Simon Parker's side sit fourth in the table on six points after a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest that saw summer signing Freya Jupp score her first goal for the club and her first in professional football.

Freya Jupp got off the mark for Saints in the last league game. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Bristol City have had a stuttering start to the 2026/27 campaign, as they have won just one of their opening four league games.

After defeats in the first two games against Sunderland and Newcastle, Charlotte Healy's side rallied with a 5-1 win over Watford that included a hat-trick for experienced striker Rio Hardy.

They failed to back that result up a week later, however, as they were held to a goalless draw against fellow promoted side Burnley at Turf Moor in their most recent outing.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Last season, Saints ended their Bristol City curse and secured their first league win over the Robins with an impressive performance on the road.

Goals in stoppage time of each half from Tegan McGowan and Ellie Brazil sealed a 2-0 victory for Simon Parker's side.

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of the clash, Simon Parker said: "The aim is that we can have a positive end to the first block of games of the season. We're disappointed we haven't got more points, but we are still undefeated in the league and we have to take that positive.

"We really want to go out against Bristol City and impose ourselves a bit more on the ball, hopefully we get the win but we also create a few more opportunities so yeah, we're really looking forward to the game."

TEAM NEWS

The only fresh absentee for Saints is goalkeeper Alina Santos, who will be serving a one match ban after being sent off against West Ham United in the Subway Players Cup on Wednesday evening.

Captain Emma Harries and centre-back Ellie Hack made their first starts of the season in that game, and Ruby-Rae Tucker made her return to the field as Saints' squad is nearly back to full health.

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Saints will be back in their blue away kit for the second time this season.

Attention turns to Ashton Gate on Sunday ⏩



🎟️ https://t.co/dNqzOgoX0o pic.twitter.com/7DkhlJFnze — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) October 1, 2026

TICKET NEWS

Travelling supporters are able to purchase tickets via the hosts' ticketing site from the following link, with block E33 recommended for Saints fans, and block A11 for accessibility seating.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:

Adults - £12

Concession/Under-22s - £10

Under-19s - £8

Under-12s - £6

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Further information regarding games at Ashton Gate can be found on Bristol City's website.

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TRAVEL INFORMATION

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Al league matches will be streamed live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: