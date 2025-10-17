Women's Preview: Brighton vs Saints

Southampton FC Women will face their first WSL opponents of the season, as they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Subway Women's League Cup.

THE MATCH

Brighton vs Saints

Subway League Cup, Group C

Broadfield Stadium

Sunday 19th October, 2pm BST

BUY TICKETS

Saints will be looking to continue a positive week as they are four games unbeaten across all competitions, after two south coast derby wins in a week.

The second win, a 5-2 comeback triumph at Fratton Park, earned Simon Parker the League Manager’s Association Performance of the Week award

After their perfect start in the cup, Saints are third in the Group C table behind the two WSL sides West Ham and Sunday’s opponents Brighton.

Up and running in Group C 📊 pic.twitter.com/MGZ8gncRlV — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) October 9, 2025

Brighton also had a perfect start to the competition with a 2-0 win over Portsmouth back in September, thanks to goals from Carla Camacho and Marisa Olislagers.

However, a 2-1 defeat to West Ham in their second group game sees them sit in second in the table behind the Hammers and level on points with Saints.

Dario Vidosic's side are without a win in their last three matches in all competitions, but have only lost by a single goal in their defeat's this season, as the Seagulls occupy seventh spot in the WSL table.

PREVIOUS MEETING

This will be the first time that Southampton have ever faced Brighton in a competitive Women's fixture.

Last time out in this competition, a stunning Michaela McAlonie goal was the difference as Saints started the group stages with a 1-0 win over Portsmouth at the Silverlake Stadium.

MANAGER'S PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of Sunday's test, Simon Parker admitted: "It'll be a tough game, they're a decent side who like to have the ball and play good football, we'll approach it in a similar way.

We want to do well in the cup but our priority is the league, so this can be an opportunity to see players who maybe haven't had as many minutes as they would like or deserve, and also to really test ourselves against a decent side."

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Abigail Byrne

Assistant Referee: Ceri Williams

Assistant Referee: Broghan Kelly

Fourth Official: Jade Wardle

KIT CHECK

Saints will be in their black and red third kit at Broadfield Stadium on Sunday.

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for Sunday's clash are available to purchase through Brighton's website, with a dedicated away section in the North Terrace only.

Tickets are priced at £13 for Adults, £8 for Over-64s and Under-18s, and £5 for Under-10s - they will be available for supporters to download ahead of the game.

BUY TICKETS

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Parking is not available at Broadfield Stadium, but the hosts recommend a nearby location - William Reed Ltd, Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT - for matchday parking.

Futher information can be found in Brighton's dedicated stadium guide.

READ MORE

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: