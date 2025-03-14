Women's Preview: Birmingham vs Saints

Southampton FC Women make their long-awaited return to action with a trip to league leaders Birmingham City in the Barclays Women's Championship.

THE MATCH

Birmingham City vs Saints

Barclays Women's Championship

St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park

Sunday 16th March, 2pm

Ticket information

Saints will step out on Sunday for their first game in a month, following the international break and a bye week on the schedule, when they face table-topping Birmingham.

After the departure of Remi Allen in February, Marieanne Spacey-Cale will return to the dugout for the first of her side's final six league games.

Saints will be looking to build on two hard-fought draws in their most recent games, when a 2-2 result at home Newcastle was followed up with a 0-0 draw and impressive clean sheet away against Bristol City.

Fran Stenson kept a crucial clean sheet in Saints' last game. (Photo: Dan Istitene - The FA/Getty Images)

Birmingham are currently three points clear at the top of the Championship table, but they have played a game more than the chasing London City Lionesses in second.

The Blues' form has seen them win four of their last five games in the new year, with their most recent result being a 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Earlier this season, Saints were beaten 2-0 by Birmingham in a disappointing afternoon at St Mary's Stadium, as an early and late goal at either end of the game sealed the result.

In the most recent visit to St. Andrews though, Saints produced an impressive comeback victory as goals from Katie Wilkinson and Molly Pike turned around the game to win 2-1 on the road.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Sophie Dennington

Assistant Referee: Folu Aladelusi

Assistant Referee: Peter Wilson

Fourth Official: Josh Brayshaw

WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE IN?

Saints will be in their red and white home kit on the road in Birmingham.

An away day in home colours. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for the game are available on Birmingham's website, and are listed at £8 for Adults, £5 for Over-65s and 16-24-year-olds, and £2 for Under-16s - there is an away supporter category in each price bracket for travelling fans to select.

Supporters can also book tickets by calling 0121 772 0101 (selecting option 1), or by visiting the Birmingham City Ticket Office, St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park.

Tickets will also be available on the day of the game from the Kop Ticket Office, which will be open two hours before kick-off.

Further details are available via Birmingham City's ticket information.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

All further information, including directions and parking details, can be found via Birmingham City's stadium information page.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Sunday's game has not been selected to be streamed live, but there will be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Monday.