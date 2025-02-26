Published:
Women's Team

Saints set for St. Andrew's on Women's Championship return

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Other/Stadiums/Women's/2196025597_mama8k

Southampton FC Women will head to St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on their return to Barclays Women's Championship action against Birmingham in March.

Saints' long wait for a return to action, following the international break and a bye week on the schedule, will come on Sunday 16th March with a trip to face the current league leaders.

Tickets for the game are available on Birmingham's website, and are listed at £8 for Adults, £5 for Over-65s and 16-24-year-olds, and £2 for Under-16s - there is an away supporter category in each price bracket for travelling fans to select.

Supporters can also book tickets by calling 0121 772 0101 (selecting option 1), or by visiting the Birmingham City Ticket Office, St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park.

Tickets will also be available on the day of the game from the Kop Ticket Office, which will be open two hours before kick-off.

BUY TICKETS

Further details are available via Birmingham City's ticket information.

