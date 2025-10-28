Women's October 2025 International Report

Two of Southampton FC Women's players gained international minutes during the first break of the 2025/26 season.

Jess Simpson and Ashanti Akpan were called up to England's Under-23s squad, whilst Abbie Ferguson and Michaela McAlonie were drafted into Scotland's Under-23s side as both nations competed in the recently formed WU23 European competition.

Both McAlonie and Akpan picked up minutes, with Saints' in-form Scot taking the headlines with an impressive performance.

McAlonie started as Scotland began with a defeat against Sweden but she came off the bench to great impact in a 3-1 win against Italy in the second match, rising high to head in the third goal of the game.

It was McAlonie's first international goal at Under-23s level to continue her recent scoring form for club and country.

Micky grabbed her FIRST #SCOW23s goal in a 3-1 win over Italy this afternoon!



👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Mickymcalonie pic.twitter.com/Ym20jQkwcC — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) October 27, 2025

Elsewhere for the Young Lionesses, both Akpan and Simpson were unused substitutes on the first matchday as a new-look England Under-23s side suffered a difficult defeat against Germany.

However, Akpan earned a start in the second game and played the first half of a battling 1-1 draw against Northampton in the second outing.