Women's October 2025 International Guide

Southampton FC Women will have four first team players on duty during the first international break of the 2025/26 season.

Jess Simpson and Ashanti Akpan have been called up to England's Under-23s squad, whilst Abbie Ferguson and Michaela McAlonie have been drafted into Scotland's Under-23s side.

They will all compete in the group stages of the recently formed WU23 European competition, with England in Group A and Scotland in Group B respectively.

Following a trip to Germany, Simpson and Akpan will face Portugal at Northampton's Sixfields Stadium, with tickets available for supporters to watch during the half term week.

Meanwhile, Saints' Scottish duo will play at home first against Sweden, before travelling to Italy for their second matchday.

Here's the full run-down of when and where Saints' first team stars will be involved:

Thursday 23rd October

Abbie Ferguson, Michaela McAlonie - Scotland U23s vs Sweden U23s (WU23 European competition) - 7pm BST

Saturday 25th October

Jess Simpson, Ashanti Akpan - Germany U23s vs England U23s (WU23 European competition) - 5:15pm BST



Monday 27th October

Abbie Ferguson, Michaela McAlonie - Italy U23s vs Scotland U23s (WU23 European competition) - 1:30pm GMT

Tuesday 28th October

Jess Simpson, Ashanti Akpan - England U23s vs Portugal U23s (WU23 European competition) - 7pm GMT