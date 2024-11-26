Women's November/December 2024 International Guide

Southampton FC Women will have six players representing their countries during an important final international break of the year.

Saints’ stars will represent both England and Wales during the next fortnight, with potential debuts and tournament qualification on the line.

Rachel Rowe and Alice Griffiths have kept their places in the Wales squad for their date with destiny, as they face Republic or Ireland in the Women's European Championships qualification play-off final.

Cymru will host the first leg in Cardiff before travelling to Dublin for the deciding game in their bid to reach a major tournament for the first time in their history.

Meanwhile, four of Remi Allen's squad have been called up to England’s Under-23s this month as Kayla Rendell was forced to withdraw through injury.

Fran Stenson, Tara Bourne, and Lucia Kendall all kept their places, whilst Megan Collett’s impressive performances have earned her a first-ever call-up to the U23s age group.

Megan Collett could be in line for her England Under-23s debut. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse/Southampton FC)

The Young Lionesses will face Norway and Sweden in their WU23 European League fixtures.

Here's the full run-down of when and where Saints' first team stars will be involved:

Thursday 28th November

Fran Stenson, Tara Bourne, Megan Collett, Lucia Kendall - Norway U23s vs England U23s (WU23 European League) - 5pm GMT



Friday 29th November

Rachel Rowe, Alice Griffiths - Wales vs Republic of Ireland (Women's EURO 2025 qualifying), 7:15pm GMT

Monday 2nd December

Fran Stenson, Tara Bourne, Megan Collett, Lucia Kendall - England U23s vs Sweden U23s (WU23 European League) - 7pm GMT

Tuesday 3rd December

Rachel Rowe, Alice Griffiths - Republic of Ireland vs Wales (Women's EURO 2025 qualifying), 7:30pm GMT

Main image: Rachel Rowe and Alice Griffiths. (Photo: Ashley Crowden/FAW)