Southampton FC Women's Tara Bourne has been nominated for the Barclays Women's Championship's November Player of the Month award.

In an unbeaten November across all competitions for Saints , Bourne was an ever-present in the league victory over Charlton and draws with Durham and Newcastle.

VOTE HERE

The centre-back played a crucial role at The Valley, where she scored her first goal for the club and kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over The Addicks.

Voting will end on Friday 29th November at 10am, with the official announcement set for 11am on Tuesday 3rd December.

The rest of the November shortlist consists of Eleanor Dale (Sunderland), Lexi Lloyd-Smith (Bristol City), and Mollie Lambert (Durham).

