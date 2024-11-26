Palmer earns second Goal of the Month nomination

Southampton FC Women's Aimee Palmer has been nominated for the Barclays Women's Championship's November Goal of the Month award.

Palmer's precise finish against Durham at St Mary's Stadium capped off an impressive team move, and earned the midfielder's second nomination after being listed for September's shortlist earlier in the campaign.

VOTE HERE

Voting will end on Friday 29th November at 10am, with the official announcement set for 12pm on Tuesday 3rd December.

The rest of the September shortlist consists of Katie Kitching (Sunderland), Michaela Foster (Durham), Maria Farrugia (Sheffield United), and Isobel Goodwin (London City Lionesses).

