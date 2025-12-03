Women's November 2025 International Report

Two of Southampton FC Women's stars scored on international duty during the final break of 2025.

Saints captain Atlanta Primus marked her return to the Jamaica side with a goal in a dominant win, whilst on loan defender Jess Simpson score her first Young Lionesses goal in a memorable break .

Primus played her part in a resounding Reggae Girlz victory, as her country kicked off their 2026 CONCACAF W Championship qualifiers with an 18-0 win over Dominica.

Jamaica were in charge from the start and raced into a 5-0 lead after just 11 minutes; Primus added the fifth with a powerful half volley from the edge of the area that was driven into the bottom corner.

The midfielder played 73 minutes in total and came off with the score at 11-0, before Jamaica struck a remarkable seven more times in the closing stages.

Primus (#20) representing the Reggae Girlz. (Photo: Jamaica)

Elsewhere, for the Young Lionesses, Simpson was also on target with her first international goal at Under-23s level as she netted at Accrington Stanley's Wham Stadium, less than 10 miles from her hometown of Clitheroe.

The left back started both England games, as she played over 70 minutes in a 1-0 win over Norway in the opening test for Emma Coates' side.

In the second match against the USA, it was a night of mixed emotions as Simpson played the full game in a topsy-turvy 4-2 defeat.

England went two goals behind but Saints' loanee pulled the first goal back as the Young Lionesses hauled the game back to 2-2; a deep free-kick from the right wing flew all the way into the back of the net with a timely bounce that caught the American defence and goalkeeper off guard.

Unfortunately, the 2025 fixtures ended in defeat for England as a quickfire response saw the USA restore their two-goal advantage and take the victory.

Finally, Saints' Michaela McAlonie was also called up to Scotland's Under-23s squad for the second consecutive camp, and came on against Belgium for just over 20 minutes to play.

Her side weren't able to produce a comeback unfortunately, and ended their calendar year with a 2-0 defeat away from home.