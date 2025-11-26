Women's November 2025 International Guide

Southampton FC Women will have three first team players on duty during the final international break of 2025.

Club captain Atlanta Primus will return to the Jamaica squad as they begin their long 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualification campaign, which starts with qualifiers for the 2026 CONCACAF W Championship.

Primus and the Reggae Girlz will face Dominica in their first Group B outing in Saint Lucia.

Elsewhere, Jess Simpson and Michaela McAlonie have kept their places in England and Scotland's Under-23s squads, whilst Megan Collett had to unfortunately withdraw from the Young Lionesses side through injury.

England will face Norway in the WU23 European competition at Manchester City's Joie Stadium, before hosting the USA in a friendly at Accrington Stanley's Wham Stadium with tickets available for both games.

Scotland are set to face Belgium in a friendly in their only fixture during the November camp.

Here's the full run-down of when and where Saints' first team stars will be involved:

Thursday 27th November

Michaela McAlonie - Belgium U23s vs Scotland U23s (Friendly) - 12pm GMT

Jess Simpson - England U23s vs Norway U23s (WU23 European competition) - 7pm GMT



Saturday 29th November

Atlanta Primus - Dominica vs Jamaica (2026 CONCACAF W Championship qualification) - 7pm GMT

Monday 1st December

Jess Simpson - England U23s vs USA U23s (Friendly) - 7pm GMT