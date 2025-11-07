Women's Newcastle trip rearranged

Southampton FC Women's trip to Newcastle United in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 has been rescheduled, due to a fixture clash.

The league match, which was due to be played on Sunday 7th December 2025, has been pushed back a day and will now take place on Monday 8th December with a 7:30pm kick-off.

With the game taking place at the Gateshead International Stadium, there has been a clash due to Gateshead's progression in the Emirates FA Cup as their second round tie has been chosen for TV coverage on Saints' original fixture date.

Tickets are available for the new date from Newcastle's website, priced at £8.50 for Adults and £3 for Seniors and Under-21s.

