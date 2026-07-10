Women's Milly Mott signs new contract

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce that Milly Mott has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

An Academy graduate with 134 appearances to her name, the 22-year-old defender's journey will continue into a 10th year at the club she joined as a 13-year-old.

Mott committed her future to Southampton once more and, after signing her new contract, said: "I'm really excited to be staying, it's the club I've called home for so long and I'm looking forward to continuing my journey here.

"I can't wait to see all the fans again soon and kick on for the season ahead."