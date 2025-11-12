Women's League Cup Report: West Ham 5-0 Saints

Southampton FC Women battled hard against WSL opposition, but were ultimately beaten by a second half West Ham flurry in the Subway Women's League Cup.

Saints were on top for large spells of a goalless first half, but substitutes decided the encounter as managed minutes for Simon Parker's side came up against experienced reinforcements who turned the tide for the Hammers.

A brace apiece from France international striker Viviane Asseyi and German forward Shekiera Martinez, along with a Ffion Morgan finish, completed the scoring in a game that got away from Saints in the closing stages.

In the midst of a three-game week, Simon Parker made a handful of changes which included a first Saints start for Maria Edwards, and a first start of the season for Aimee Palmer since her return from injury.

Saints began brightly against their WSL counterparts, and it was Edwards who had the first chance after just three minutes.

A perfectly weighted pass from Ashanti Akpan released the lively winger down the left, who burst into the box but saw her angled shot saved.

Maria Edwards was a bright spark on her first start. (Photos: West Ham)

West Ham had their first opportunity when Manuela Paví capitalised on a slight mix up at the back between Milly Mott and Amy Goddard, but the Hammers' Colombian forward couldn't beat Fran Stenson from the edge of the area.

The home side grew into the game and had a period of control just before the half hour mark, but Saints stayed resolute as Stenson proved hard to beat in goal as she tipped over Eva Nyström's header from close range.

The final chances of the half fell for Simon Parker's side, who bookended the first period with confident play, as Palmer stung the gloves of Megan Walsh and Edwards tried her luck from 25 yards.

After the break, it was West Ham who returned the more dangerous side and their half-time substitute Anouk Denton almost made an instant impact when she burst down the right wing and flashed a dangerous cross past the face of goal.

The Hammers' threats increased when Inés Belloumou whipped in a delivery that Paví couldn't divert goalwards, before the deadlock was eventually broken in the 64th minute.

The opener was, unfortunately for Saints, a fairly simple corner routine that was flicked in at the near post by half time substitute Asseyi.

Simon Parker responded with fresh legs that continued to make life difficult for West Ham, but it was the hosts who ultimately sealed their victory with a second goal 12 minutes from time when Shekiera Martinez powered home a loose ball at the near post.

Rehanne Skinner's side added gloss to the scoreline in the closing stages through Ffion Morgan, who pounced in the box to turn home as Saints struggled to clear their lines.

The game got away from a depleted Saints side in stoppage time, as Asseyi found the net again with an impressive touch and lofted finish before Martinez added her second from close range.

Attention returns to league action at the weekend, as the WSL2 returns with a clash against Durham at the Silverlake Stadium on Sunday 16th November.

West Ham: Walsh, Endo (Denton 46'), Belloumou, Ueki (Asseyi 46'), Paví (Morgan 76'), Nyström (Martinez 60'), Csiki, Brasero, Hanshaw, Houssein, Cemal (Zadorsky 82').

Subs not used: O'Hanlon, Siren, Tysiak, Gorry.

Goals: Asseyi (64', 90+2'), Martinez (78', 90+4'), Morgan (84').

Yellow cards: Asseyi (73').

Saints: Stenson, Mott, Goddard, Hack, Watts, Akpan, Palmer (Bashford 46'), Primus (c) (Roberts 46'), Ferguson (Tucker 67'), Brazil (McAlonie 46'), Edwards (Collett 67').

Subs not used: Prout, Bourne, Simpson, Peplow.

Yellow cards: Edwards (61').

Attendance: TBC.