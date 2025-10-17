Women's Injury Update: Emma Harries

Southampton FC Women's Emma Harries will be out of action for an extended period of time.

The club can unfortunately confirm that the striker suffered a hip injury that required surgery, which will keep her sidelined for several months in recovery.

Harries, who arrived in the summer and featured in pre-season, had a successful operation and will now began her rehabilitation journey to build up to her return.

Emma has the full support of the club's medical team, who will work to ensure the best recovery process possible for her.