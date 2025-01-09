Southampton Football Club is set to take part in a new pilot programme trialling alcohol in-bowl at Women’s games.

The club is pleased to announce that the club has been selected to take part in a new pilot programme that will give fans the choice to drink alcohol in the stadium bowl at selected Barclays Women’s Championship games this season.

The trial is being led by the newly set up and independent Women’s Professional League Limited (WPLL). Since taking over responsibility of the top two tiers of women’s football in the UK, WPLL are actively looking at different way to improve the matchday experience for fans.

In this groundbreaking trial, fans will be offered the choice of alcohol at four selected Southampton FC Women’s home games as follows:

Sunday 19th January (Sunderland Women)

Sunday 2nd February (Newcastle Women)

Friday 18th April (London City Lionesses)

Sunday 4th May (Charlton Athletic Women)

Currently, football fans cannot drink alcohol in view of the pitch at matches in the BWSL and BWC due to the Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol etc.) Act 1985 - it applies to matches in the top five tiers of men's football and has since been reflected in the Football Association (FA) regulations and adopted during the rise of women's football.

However, as the WPLL is now fully independent of the Football Association (the FA), it can make changes to the structure of the league, invest in new technology, and implement rule changes without FA oversight.

The trial seeks to understand whether giving fans the choice to drink alcohol in the bowl adds to the fan experience, whilst maintaining safety and being responsible.

Three other clubs have been selected to be involved alongside Southampton, with Bristol City, Newcastle United and Birmingham City also involved in the pilot.

Marieanne Spacey-Cale, Director of Women’s Football for Southampton FC said: “This new trial marks an exciting step in enhancing the matchday experience for our fans. By allowing alcohol to be consumed responsibly in the bowl, we aim to create an inclusive, enjoyable atmosphere that mirrors the vibrant energy of the sport itself.

"Whilst we know it might not be everyone; this trial is about offering fans the choice to have a drink whilst watching the game if they’d like to. As always, fan safety and respect for all attendees remain our top priority.”

This trial will be a test and learn approach, with research being undertaken through the process and the club would appreciate fan feedback throughout the trial.

FAQs:

Why is the pilot being introduced?

The league is undertaking this pilot to understand if giving fans the choice to drink alcohol in view of the pitch adds to the fan experience.

How long will the pilot last?

We will be holding this trial across four key games, with the last on Sunday 4th May. Both the league and the club have the right to stop the trial at any point if deemed necessary for any reason.

Is this allowed at all football matches?

No, this only applies to Southampton FC Women’s games at St Mary’s Stadium on the selected dates; 19th January, 2nd February, 18th April, and 4th May.

What measures are in place to ensure safety?

Stewarding will be increased to ensure fans are kept safe. Any fans causing disruptive behaviour will be spoken to by a steward or could be escorted out if appeared to be intoxicated.

Fans can report any bad behaviour to a steward on the day or via the club’s dedicated reporting line.

Text 'SFCReport' to 60060 with a description and specific location of the incident ie block/row/seat, at the time of the incident.

Can I drink in my seat?

Yes, you can drink at your seat. We won’t be segregating fans or having a set section.

Will I be allowed to bring in my own alcohol?

No. You will only be allowed to drink alcohol purchased inside St Mary’s Stadium. You cannot bring your own in.

How will the success of the pilot be evaluated?

The evaluation will consider factors such as crowd behaviour, incidents of disorder, alcohol sales data, and feedback from fans, the club, stewards, and law enforcement.

Will this programme be expanded if successful?

If the pilot proves successful, the findings will inform any future decisions about potentially expanding the programme. Nothing is set in stone at this point.

How can I provide feedback on the pilot?

Before and after each game the club will be send out a survey to all fans. This will be your opportunity to provide any feedback.

What about underage fans attending the match?

Alcohol will only be served to those aged 18 and above. 'Challenge 25' will be in place at all points of sale around the stadium.

Will this increase ticket prices?

No, ticket prices will not increase as part of the pilot program.