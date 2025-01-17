Published:
Women's Team

Women’s Emma Thompson departs on loan

Written by
SFC Media
Southampton FC Women can confirm that Emma Thompson has joined Portsmouth on loan.

The young forward has joined fellow Barclays Women’s Championship side Portsmouth for the remainder of the season.

She has made 11 appearances in all competitions, starting all three Women’s League Cup games but featuring off the bench in the league.

We wish Emma all the best for the rest of the season as she departs to gain more minutes in the second half of the campaign, and will continue to monitor her progress.

